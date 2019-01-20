McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a two-part class titled, “Psychic You” with Medium Rebecca Brown, Saturday, Feb. 2 and 9 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. inside the library conference room.
During this series Brown, a psychic medium from the Wonewoc Spiritualist Camp, will teach participants how to use their “third eye” and to work with all senses. This is considered a beginning psychic class. Participants coming to the first session are encouraged to sign up for the second session, as the class content will overlap. Preregistration is required as the class size is limited. To register, call the library at 637-7151 or stop by the circulation desk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.