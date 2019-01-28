McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be hosting a two-part beginning beekeeping class at the library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Saturday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to noon,.
Jim Krause from Viroqua has been a beekeeper for more than 10 years and will be teaching the class using materials from the University of Minnesota short course titled, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees, and maintaining the hive among others. This class is intended for area residents new to beekeeping and especially people that are interested in becoming beekeepers. To register, contact the library at 637-7151.
