The Morning Glory Choir in Viroqua began with a purpose, to provide community for mothers who may be dealing with post-partum depression. The choir is now around 25 members strong and is made up of women of all different backgrounds.
“Some have grown children and others bring their babies along,” Annie Zylstra, who founded the choir, said. “Women of all ages and stages of life makeup the choir. There is a contingent of teenage girls as well.”
With the goal of being as accessible as possible, requirements are minimal and there is no single genre of music that is sung. The group encourages that mothers bring their children along so mothers can attend and children can be a part of the experience.
“The choir experience is unique in that there are no auditions, no traditional performances, and no sheet music used,” Zylstra said. “We sing simply for the joy of singing, learning everything by ear. We sing a pretty wide variety of songs.”
Christine Borosh likes the sense of community the choir provides.
“I love the choir,” Borosh said. “I’m so grateful for the community. It’s a wonderful way to have music in your life.”
Harmonie O’Loughlin joined the choir to be a part of the community when she moved to the area.
“So, my husband and I moved here from Massachusetts two and a half years ago for our work,” O’Loughlin said. “I was looking for something to be a part of the community. I enjoy having that middle of the week thing.”
Last year, the group raised money by hosting a Big Sing, which drew more than 100 people. It was held to raise money for the National Prison Doula Project, which provides birthing services and support for mothers who are serving sentences.
To coincide with the one-year anniversary of choir another event will be held in May, with the same goal of raising money.
“We are working on choosing another organization,” Zylstra said.
The community choir is in its midwinter session, and meets at The Ark Community Center in Viroqua every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for an hour and a half. Those interested are welcome to drop in, but can contact Zylstra at 515-450-3636. Event information can be found on the Facebook page, Heartland Harmony, or at heartlandharmony.net.
“This group feels like a really special new part of our community,” Zylstra said.
