The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Executive Director Nora Roughen-Schmidt to the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment. Roughen-Schmidt is one of a handful of business leaders, state legislators and local elected officials who will help Gov. Evers develop ways to enhance Wisconsin’s workforce.
“As president of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, I feel that Nora’s tireless efforts and connection to rural Wisconsin make her an excellent choice for the Council," said Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board President, Luke Zahm. “Her visions of growth and economic opportunity will keep the State moving FORWARD. As an organization, we are thrilled for this opportunity. Nora has the ability to share the successes of rural Wisconsin to the entire State- many of which she has worked with consulting, advocating and inspiring."
Mayor Karen Mischel congratulated Roughen-Schmidt recognizing her achievement. “Through Nora’s hard work, innovative ideas and impeccable leadership, great things have happened in our community. We are incredibly fortunate to have her in the forefront of our community and we are certain she will be an asset to the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment.”
The Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment will meet quarterly to discuss how employers can better anticipate labor needs, contribute to the development of a highly skilled labor force and seek strategies that will benefit rural and urban municipalities in Wisconsin. Through innovative thinking and strategic partnerships they will seek to map out a comprehensive workforce development strategy that will help grow Wisconsin’s economy.
Evers wrote this about Roughen-Schmidt in her appointment letter: “Your experience, knowledge, and dedication will be a true asset to my administration and a great benefit to the people of Wisconsin. I look forward to working with you to find innovative ways of delivering services and implementing positive change for the citizens of our state.”
Nora Roughen-Schmidt graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BA in Communications and Marketing. She worked in Madison in marketing and public relations, and in the Columbus, Ohio area before moving to the Driftless Area of Wisconsin. She has been in her role as the executive director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street for five years creating innovative, low-cost economic development solutions and opportunities for entrepreneurs. Recently she spoke at the National Main Street Conference in Seattle, Washington, presenting a workshop on Viroqua’s successful Pop-Up Shop initiative.
