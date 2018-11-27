PRWS to hold Holiday Faire Nov. 30, Dec. 1
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School will once again open its doors to the greater community for its annual two-day Holiday Faire. Friday, Nov. 30 is a “Joyful Wassail for Adults” from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, while Saturday, Dec. 1 is “A Festive Day for the Entire Family” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are held at the school, which is located at 431 E. Court St., Viroqua.
Features of the faire include unique artisan vendors, live music, silent auction and raffle, tree lighting, festive meals, and an extensive bakery and cafe. Children’s activities include craft making, a marionette puppet play, and visits to a magical crystal boat cave and children’s castle to collect handmade, natural, and simple gifts for themselves and loved ones.
Friday evening’s faire is for adults only, and will feature artisan vendors, a festive meal, libations, silent auction and raffle, live music by the Ridgetones and dance party with DJ Chris Dunn. Childcare will be available Friday evening next door at Youth Initiative High School by YIHS students. Advance online registration encouraged.
Saturday’s Faire is for the entire family and will feature artisan vendors, children’s activities, a hearty lunch, café and bakery, silent auction and live music.
Originally a holiday market, the event has evolved over 30 years into a two-day holiday faire.
Friday admission: General: $8 advance/$10 at the door (includes entry and entertainment); Wassail Pass: $25 advance/$30 a the door (entry, entertainment, dinner, dessert, raffle ticket).
Saturday admission: Free (activities, food, and beverages purchased separately).
Advance tickets are available online at www.pleasantridgewaldorf.org, in the school office, or Viroqua Food Co-op.
For more information, call 608-637-7828, or contact info@pleasantridgewaldorf.org
