A solar array ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, Friday, May 3, at 2:45 p.m.
Fully funded by grants from Solar for Good, Focus on Energy and Ethos Green Power, the rooftop solar array was recently installed and provides solar-powered electricity for the school. Project partners from Renew Wisconsin, Focus on Energy, Ethos Green Power and members of the Viroqua City Council will attend the ceremony and speak briefly about the project; the ribbon cutting and refreshments will follow.
The project was spearheaded by PRWS alumnus Keith Ashley Wright, who is a current parent at the school, with fellow parents Alicia Leinberger and Joe Lenarz, PRWS Board president. Many parents, students and alumni were involved in the various phases of the project, including the installation of the panels.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony coincides with the school’s annual May Day festival celebration, which will begin at 12:50 p.m. On this day, children make floral crowns, dance the Maypole, play games and celebrate spring. The May Day festival will culminate with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
