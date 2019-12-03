You are the owner of this article.
Viroqua's Twinklefest parade ushers in the holiday season
Viroqua’s annual Twinklefest parade kicked off the holiday season, Friday, Nov. 29.

The man of the hour, Santa Claus, brought up the rear of the parade riding atop a fire truck provided by the Viroqua Fire Department. Chet Melcher was the parade’s Grand Marshal.

In addition to the parade, Twinklefest 2019 included a free screening of “Elf” at the Historic Temple Theatre, after parties, live music and other fun.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

