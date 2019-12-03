Viroqua's Twinklefest parade ushers in the holiday season

Grand Marshal Chet Melcher rides in Viroqua's Twinklefest Parade, Friday, Nov. 29.
Bathed in the lights from a Viroqua Fire Department truck, children wave to Santa Claus as he rides down Main Street for the annual Twinklefest parade, Friday, Nov. 29.
Santa Claus waves to children gathered along Viroqua's Main Street for the Twinklefest parade, Friday, Nov. 29.
Viroqua Thunder hockey players make their way down Main Street during the Twinklefest parade, Friday, Nov. 29.
An equestrian rides a draft horse down Viroqua's Main Street for the annual Twinklefest parade, Friday, Nov. 29.
Viroqua’s annual Twinklefest parade kicked off the holiday season, Friday, Nov. 29.
The man of the hour, Santa Claus, brought up the rear of the parade riding atop a fire truck provided by the Viroqua Fire Department. Chet Melcher was the parade’s Grand Marshal.
In addition to the parade, Twinklefest 2019 included a free screening of “Elf” at the Historic Temple Theatre, after parties, live music and other fun.
