VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held March 7 and the gallery will be welcoming back artist Mike Lind. Lind’s beautifully drawn and painted artworks were very well-received in his two prior exhibits at the gallery, and those who admire his work are always eager to see what new theme he will explore. His latest works meld topographic mapping of the Kickapoo River with the creatures that inhabit the river and its banks.
Lind is a Wisconsin native who studied art and design at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. After graduating, traveling and working in other parts of the world, he settled down on a farm outside of Soldiers Grove with his wife Dani and their two border collies, Mattie and Lucy. On the farm, Lind raises grass-fed beef, creates art and does freelance graphic design in the upstairs studio of their 120-year-old farmhouse.
Mike Lind’s work and the works of VIVA’s 24 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception March 7 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, where people may enjoy the culinary artistry of Lind’s wife Dani. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
