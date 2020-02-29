Viroqua's VIVA Gallery welcomes painter Julius Parrish

VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held on March 5, and the abstract acrylic paintings of Julius Trees Parrish will be featured.
Parrish is an autistic artist based in Viroqua. He shares a studio space with his mentor Pita Daniels (a VIVA Gallery member artist). Parrish paints with acrylics on canvas and is most comfortable with abstract ideas. Under Daniels’ guidance, Parrish will often follow a theme or a specific shape or texture for multiple paintings. He loves bold bright colors and will often incorporate a color palette over several canvases, as well. He may start a painting by looking at color first, rather than following an idea or using a model or reference photograph.
Parrish has enjoyed painting his entire life. Whether attending Waldorf schools or homeschooling, art was always an important part of his curriculum. Other than his painting while in school, Parrish has had no formal art training, other than the guidance of his mentor. He may well be considered an “outsider” artist. His lack of formal art education, combined with his autism (and the lack of mental filters and restraints that are associated with this), allow Parrish to create from a very pure place. He paints with abandon and intensity, always with vibrant results.
Parrish’s acrylics and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on March 5 from 5-7 p.m. and throughout the month of March. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.