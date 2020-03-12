Viroqua's World Beard Champion to give talk

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting “Conversations with Jason Kiley.” Join the World Beard Champion from Viroqua on Friday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. as he talks about his beard. Kiley spends up to four hours styling his beard for competitions and currently holds several titles. This program will be interactive and filled with pictures.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 at the library. It provides an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided.
For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151.