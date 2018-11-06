Youth Initiative High School (YIHS) held a public Dia de Los Muertos Festival, Thursday, Nov. 1. Student, faculty, and friends joined together to share stories of our ancestors, food, community songs, and dance at the annual festival, which was open to the public from 2-3 pm. The festival space stayed open into the evening for all to enjoy, celebrate, and mourn those we love who came before us.
The event culminated a week of classroom learning for the students exploring Central and South American culture and specifically the Days of the Dead tradition which goes back to the Aztec, Toltec, and other indigenous tribes, which considers death as part of life's tapestry, honors the deceased, and explores the portal between life and death.
YIHS invites all to attend next year's Dia de Los Muertos Festival and extends an open hand to the community to learn more about their school at the Potluck of Ideas, Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m., which is a quarterly showcase for the community to experience the community through exhibition of student work.
