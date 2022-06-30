Viroqua School Board accepts bid to add equipment to elementary school playground

The Viroqua School Board approved a bid at its meeting June 20 to add equipment and more than double the poured rubber surface at the elementary school playground.

Board members accepted Minnesota Wisconsin Playground’s bid of $124,989.84. Pat Olbert, elementary principal, said this new equipment and expanded poured rubber surface is Phase 2 of the playground project. Phase 1 was completed in 2014.

Olbert said the expanded poured rubber surface allows for more accessibility. This will add more recess options for the elementary school students and begin to move the majority of equipment behind the school building for safety and better supervision over the next few years as recommended by the Facilities Planning Study. There are three slides of different heights and a rock climber among the various features. He said it is possible the work could be done before the snow falls. Minnesota Wisconsin Playground is the same company that did the first phase.

The board accepted the resignations of Ericka Arenz, fourth-grade teacher, and Amanda Hennessy, high school special education teacher. They approved the following appointments: Stephanie Ivey, .5 Laurel High School teacher; and Matthew Schoch, special education teacher.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, gave an update on Bigley Pool. He said the La Crosse YMCA is pleased with how everything is going since the pool opened June 1. More than 180 monthly memberships have been purchased, which includes 141 family, nine youth and 32 adult. He said the YMCA is surprised by the number of day passes being purchased.

Ryan Abing, summer school principal, gave an update on summer school. He said it didn’t take students long to learn how to navigate the middle school building. He said the average summer school attendance over the past decade (not including summer 2020) was 337 students; this year there were 380 students. Summer school ends July 1.

Board members also received an update on the summer food service meal program. Brendel said 175 lunches are being served and 150 breakfasts.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

