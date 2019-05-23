The Viroqua School Board accepted four capital project bids at its meeting, Monday.
The board approved a football field bid from C&C Landscaping for $3,770. Work on the football field includes building up the crown in low areas to prevent water from settling, fixing the southeast curve of the track and adding sod to the drains.
The board approved a bus bid from Midstates for a 2019 Collins 29-passenger bus for $54,024.50, including title and license. The bus will be delivered later this month. Arnson said the district tries to rotate buses so they don’t all age out at the same time or mileage out at the same time. He also said the district sent out for four bids, and only received the bid from Midstates.
The board approved a bid from Kendall Doors and Hardware for high school/middle school ADA compliance for $36,032. Arnson said these needs were identified during the district’s facilities study as part of the referendum process. The proposed improvements address immediate needs which cannot wait until the district moves forward with a larger project. There is a need for more accessible doors in some middle and high school restrooms and to make restroom stalls compliant. Arnson said the goal is to have the improvements in place by fall.
Finally, the board approved a bid for middle school playground asphalt next to the building from Sheldon’s Paving for $8,027.
Board members voted to accept the resignation of William Hannah, high school technology education teacher. Prior to the vote, Arnson thanked Hannah for his 19 years of service and said Hannah was going to River Ridge to be an administrator there.
The School Board voted to approve the appointments of Gidget Moore, instructional library media specialist; Kyle Schleife, high school/middle school choir teacher; and Kristin Alderman, elementary school special education teacher.
Arnson said these were positions that are not easy to fill. “We were pleased with the applicants. There were qualified people to choose from. Each one of them wants to be here. We are pleased with each how they turned out.”
The School Board accepted a donation of $310 from the Viroqua Parents Group for the third-grade safety trip and first-grade fish hatchery field trip; and a donation of $1,500 from Culver's for the elementary school PBIS.
The board also approved the district’s 2019-20 WIAA affiliation. Arnson said this is yearly renewal, and WIAA affiliation allows the district to be in the tournament series, supports the activity code the district follows, governs the rules for each sport and oversees officials. He said membership fees were waived a few years ago.
The School Board also heard a School Perceptions survey presentation from Sue Peterson.
Peterson presented the results from the staff survey that was done in February at the same time as the community survey. She said 127 surveys were completed, which was 73 percent of the district’s employees.
Results covered such things as district culture, work environment, health and wellness, development and recognition, compensation/benefits, building leadership, district administration and overall satisfaction.
School Board member Angie Lawrence said there was a lot of important information the district hadn’t had before.
Arnson said it is good information to have and gives the district an idea where it is doing a great job and also identifies areas to address or improve. He said the next step is to disaggregate the results within each school. He said administrators will work with their staff to use the feedback to form building goals for the next year. Each building will talk about the successes they should celebrate, and also the challenges they want to address through the district’s continuous improvement efforts. “It is valuable information that will help us become even better as an organization.”
