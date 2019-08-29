The Viroqua School Board made six appointments to the district’s staff at its regular meeting, Aug. 19.
The board appointed Karri Yttri special education paraprofessional, Layne Hanson girls tennis coach, Chris Leer girls tennis assistant coach, Haley Ostrem JV volleyball coach, Erica Grimsled middle school volleyball coach and Dan Goltz middle school cross country coach.
School Board members accepted donations in the amount of $20,900 from the Viroqua Booster Club for a new wrestling mat, $8,410; seven new helmets, $1,960; a volleyball system with judges stand, $2,000; hurdle cart, $830; baseball jerseys, $1,000; Hudl Program, $1,000; and middle school scoreboard, $5,700.
The 2019-20 district goals were approved. Board President Angie Lawrence said the goals were discussed at a board retreat. District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson thanked the board for working on the goals and said he appreciated their active role.
Board of Education district goals are: 1. The District will implement a five-year compressive business plan to meet the current and future needs of our students and our community in responsible and efficient ways. 2. The Board will make decisions with an emphasis on student academic growth and citizenship.
The board goal and action plan also includes priorities and actions. The complete 2019-20 Board Goal and Action Plan can be found on the school district’s website.
Board members also approved the following for 2019-20: the activity code handbook, coaches handbook, summer school handbook, and the academic and career plan.
