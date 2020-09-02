Viroqua School Board approves 2020-21 fall sports plan

The Viroqua School Board approved the 2020-21 fall sports plan as presented at a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 27, but tabled the decision whether to allow spectators at football games for a future meeting.
Athletic Director Eric Anderson presented the plan. “We’ve spent a lot of time working on this and it’s a good plan.”
Anderson said that as of July 1, a detailed plan was developed to open the gymnasium and weight room by working with the Vernon County Health Department and school custodians. He said there were temperature checks and students stayed in pods for one-hour sessions. Anderson said volleyball and football players participated, as did a few gymnasts. There were 30 students a day using the weight room during the summer; the weight room was sanitized between sessions.
There was a volleyball camp, Anderson said, with half of the participants in the high school gym and half in the middle gym, with all of them staying in the same pods.
When the Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate took effect Aug. 1, athletes began wearing masks indoors and wore them outdoors when social distancing wasn’t possible, Anderson said.
On Aug. 14, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) approved several details of a one-year alternative season in the spring for fall sports and reduced the number of weeks for sports during the 2020-21 winter and spring seasons. Anderson said there is a modified postseason, which could change.
Anderson laid out several reasons why the choice was made to play fall sports in the fall, one of which was the “considerable overlap” in March with the spring season and alternate fall sports season, creating transportation issues and issues for coaches who coach more than one sport.
The mental and emotional benefits to student-athletes were also taken into consideration, Anderson said. “We want to get them out and get them active with their teammates.”
The availability of teams to compete with was also considered. Anderson said that as of Aug. 27, Coulee Conference teams still having the traditional fall sports season included Viroqua, Westby, Aquinas, West Salem and Onalaska Luther.
Anderson said there are changes every day. “We are ready to pivot.”
Before a team leaves for a competition, Anderson said, temperatures will be checked, health forms will be filled out, and the number of athletes coming will be shared with the host school. He said those measures are being taken in the entire conference.
“We are asking players and families to act responsibly – avoid mass gatherings, wear masks and stay home if sick,” Anderson said.
He said the school will follow Wisconsin Department of Health Services and WIAA protocols if someone does get sick with COVID-19. Anderson added parents are being allowed to transport their athletes to some events and if students ride the bus, they must wear masks.
The seasons for the low-risk sports – boys and girls cross country, girls golf and girls tennis – started Monday, Aug. 17.
Anderson said all of the practices for the sports that are underway now are being held outside, athletes are wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible, and they aren’t sharing water bottles. Cross-county meets include only conference schools, starts are in waves and there is no congregating at the finish line.
The seasons for the high-risk sports — volleyball and football — begin Monday, Sept. 7.
Anderson said volleyball players will wear masks and locker rooms will be for the home team only; the visiting team will have to come dressed. Other safety measures include no switching of sides or benches. He added that the Coulee Conference has voted to start the season with no fans and re-evaluate as the season progresses.
With football, Anderson said, masks will be worn during practice drills and players will wear gloves, among other safety measures. He added approved face shields will be worn.
In other business, the school board appointed the following: Viroqua Area Montessori School Children’s House, Kellsie Goodman; Viroqua Area Montessori School E2 Assistant, Mary Readinger; Server/Custodian, Linda Durochik; JV Girls Basketball, Chris Rozeske; Eighth-Grade Girls Basketball, Riley Abing; Cross Country Assistant, Brandon Lee; and Football Assistant, Adam Stenner.
Board members approved the teacher compensation to $120 per day as recommended by the compensation committee. The board also approved the 2020-21 revised school calendar.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!