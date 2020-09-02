Viroqua School Board approves 2020-21 fall sports plan

The Viroqua School Board approved the 2020-21 fall sports plan as presented at a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 27, but tabled the decision whether to allow spectators at football games for a future meeting.

Athletic Director Eric Anderson presented the plan. “We’ve spent a lot of time working on this and it’s a good plan.”

Anderson said that as of July 1, a detailed plan was developed to open the gymnasium and weight room by working with the Vernon County Health Department and school custodians. He said there were temperature checks and students stayed in pods for one-hour sessions. Anderson said volleyball and football players participated, as did a few gymnasts. There were 30 students a day using the weight room during the summer; the weight room was sanitized between sessions.

There was a volleyball camp, Anderson said, with half of the participants in the high school gym and half in the middle gym, with all of them staying in the same pods.

When the Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate took effect Aug. 1, athletes began wearing masks indoors and wore them outdoors when social distancing wasn’t possible, Anderson said.

On Aug. 14, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) approved several details of a one-year alternative season in the spring for fall sports and reduced the number of weeks for sports during the 2020-21 winter and spring seasons. Anderson said there is a modified postseason, which could change.

Anderson laid out several reasons why the choice was made to play fall sports in the fall, one of which was the “considerable overlap” in March with the spring season and alternate fall sports season, creating transportation issues and issues for coaches who coach more than one sport.