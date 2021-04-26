Viroqua School Board approves amending Montessori school charter to include 7th, 8th grade

The Viroqua School Board approved amending the Viroqua Area Montessori School charter agreement to include seventh and eighth grade at its meeting, Monday, April 19.
VAMS opened in the fall of 2014 and has five multi-age classrooms serving 4K through sixth grade. The term “charter” refers to a free public school that is formed through a contract between the local school board and the charter governance board, which consists of community leaders, parents and educators.
During the public comment period of the meeting, Fran Felton, via Zoom, spoke on behalf of VAMS parents in support of the amendment. She said VAMS has continued to grow and helps students to take responsibility.
“Expectations are rigorous,” Felton said. “We desire to see continued success…”
Elliot Jensen, a VAMS fifth-grader, spoke in person, saying he enjoys being in the Montessori school.
“We enjoy Montessori,” Jensen said. “Just because they’re older doesn’t mean they can’t have a Montessori education. Montessori is like a second home to us. Montessori is a different way for kids to learn. Education is more than workbooks.”
Prior to the board’s vote, Eric Hartwig, chair of the VAMS Governance Council, also said the school has been successful over the years. “We’re here to support it. After this, the real work starts as we work out the details to make it successful.” He said they have been working with a consultant.
Board member Robert Nigh asked if seventh and eighth grade is the “last step,” or if it would expand to high school.
District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said he wasn’t ready to answer that question. He said the contract amendment is just for seventh and eighth grade. “There’s no conversation beyond eighth grade.”
Board president Angie Lawrence said the school board doesn’t create the charter school agreement.
Burkhalter said the VAMS Governance Council set up a subcommittee to work on the charter amendment. He said if the amendment passes, he would submit paperwork regarding the VAMS amendment to the charter agreement to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for approval.
Nigh asked if the VAMS seventh- and eighth-grade classroom would be in the middle school. Burkhalter said those types of details haven’t yet been decided. “This is step one,” Burkhalter.
The board voted 6-0 to approve the charter school amendment. Marina Abt had an excused absence.
The amendment to the charter agreement will extend to seventh and eighth grade when fully implemented. VAMS’ goal is to possibly include seventh grade for the 2021-22 school year and eighth grade the following school year.
Trillium Middle School began in the Viroqua Area School District for seventh-graders in the fall of 2018. In August of 2019, it was established as an official charter school, serving both seventh- and eighth-graders. The school focuses on project-based learning.
Burkhalter said the Trillium Middle School Governance Council talked about the viability of continuing the charter. He said there were 10 families enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year. “It was decided it was in the best interest to end it at the end of this school year.”
He said the process of dissolving the Trillium charter is similar to the VAMS charter amendment, where he would submit paperwork to the DPI for approval.
“Just because it ended doesn’t mean it’s a failure,” Burkhalter said. “I want to thank the families who started it and continue to help. There are two excellent teachers we’ll absorb into our staff.”
He said John Schneider, middle school principal, contacted every family to let them know what the Trillium Governance Council decided.
Board members accepted the resignations of Kristin Alderman, elementary school elementary school special education teacher and Jessica Karls, middle school counselor.
The school board appointed Olivia Tryggestad JV softball coach, Nathan Tunks assistant tennis coach and Gregg Roberts middle school track coach.
The board accepted the elementary school flooring bed from Spaeth Flooring in the amount of $61,650 as recommended by the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
Board members accepted donations in the amount of $2,784: $300 from VFW-Running Johnson Ray Post 3032 for football helmet decals and reconditioning; and $2,484 from the Girls Hockey Club for girls hockey jerseys.
Prior to the vote, Nigh, who is the Buildings and Grounds Committee chairperson, said the flooring project will take three-and-a-half weeks. “Things will have to be moved around during the second session of summer school.”
The board received a CESA 10 facilities study update. Nate Curell and Tony Menard with CESA 10 presented the preliminary findings. The pair said the grounds and facilities have been well cared for. Curell and Menard will incorporate feedback from the school board into the narrative. A final report will be ready the week of May 10, and Curell and Menard will meet with administration to review the report findings. The full facilities audit will be presented to the school board at its meeting on May 17.
Riley Abing, summer school principal and high school math teacher, told the board summer school for high school students runs from June 7 to July 2 and summer school for middle and high school students will be from June 14 to July 9. He said the registration book was available April 16; registration began April 19 and ends May 7. He said elementary school secretary Brenda Haugrud is handling the paperwork and the staff is “pretty well set.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.