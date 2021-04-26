Viroqua School Board approves amending Montessori school charter to include 7th, 8th grade

The Viroqua School Board approved amending the Viroqua Area Montessori School charter agreement to include seventh and eighth grade at its meeting, Monday, April 19.

VAMS opened in the fall of 2014 and has five multi-age classrooms serving 4K through sixth grade. The term “charter” refers to a free public school that is formed through a contract between the local school board and the charter governance board, which consists of community leaders, parents and educators.

During the public comment period of the meeting, Fran Felton, via Zoom, spoke on behalf of VAMS parents in support of the amendment. She said VAMS has continued to grow and helps students to take responsibility.

“Expectations are rigorous,” Felton said. “We desire to see continued success…”

Elliot Jensen, a VAMS fifth-grader, spoke in person, saying he enjoys being in the Montessori school.

“We enjoy Montessori,” Jensen said. “Just because they’re older doesn’t mean they can’t have a Montessori education. Montessori is like a second home to us. Montessori is a different way for kids to learn. Education is more than workbooks.”