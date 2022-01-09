Viroqua School Board approves HVAC bids for elementary school, Bigley Pool area

The Viroqua School Board approved HVAC bids for Bigley Pool and the elementary school at its meeting Dec. 20.

Board members accepted the HVAC bid from Hooper Corporation for the elementary school and the Bigley Pool area in the amount of $678,320. The HVAC installation is expected to begin in the summer.

The board made the following appointments: Jacob Huebsch, middle school special education teacher; Carl Zube, middle school wrestling coach; Nicole Line, middle school drama advisor and middle school forensics advisor; Doug Allen, cook/server; and Dayna McGuire, bus driver.

The board also approved the following resignations: Sophie Spaeth, special education paraprofessional; and Kari Yttri, special education paraprofessional.

Board members approved donations in the amount of $1,700: American Legion $600 for the 100th band anniversary; anonymous $300 for FFA Hawk Packs; Liberty Pole United Methodist Church $500 for the student pantry; and anonymous $300 for the student pantry.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter gave an update on the purchase of Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s former Fairhaven property located 601 Arena Drive.

Burkhalter said the district was excited to close on the property on Dec. 23 and it would “start in earnest the planning process” for the facility and the possibilities it holds.

“We (the school district) don’t buy many properties and VMH doesn’t sell many properties,” Burkhalter said. “This is the start of a journey.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.