Viroqua School Board approves offering summer school program

The Viroqua School Board voted to approve offering a summer school program this year at its regular meeting, Monday.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the program will look different this summer. He said last year’s summer school program had limited participation because of a shortened schedule and concerns of being back in the school buildings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Burkhalter said plans are in the works to potentially have a summer school director or principal from within the district to coordinate the program. He said he is working on a job description to bring before the School Board.

The Board approved the appointment of Talia Klein, .60 FTE intervention teacher for the rest of 2020-21 school year.

The Board also approved a facilities assessment contract with CESA 10. Prior to the vote, Robert Nigh, chairperson of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, said CESA 10 will do a full audit of the facilities and the cost is just under $20,000.

The Board accepted donations in the total amount of $5,845.60 -- $700 from the Viroqua American Legion for football helmet decals and reconditioning, and $5,145.60 from the Grid Iron Club for two additional football coaches.

School Board members approved the trap club cooperative agreement with the De Soto Area School District. This is the third year for the agreement.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

