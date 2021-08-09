Viroqua School Board approves purchase of band uniforms

The Viroqua School Board approved the purchase of high school band uniforms at its meeting, July 19.

Board members voted to purchase 100 to 150 band uniforms from Stanbury not to exceed $90,000. The bid doesn’t include the 25 color guard uniforms; those will be priced those out once the bid is awarded. Band teacher Brad Thew said the new uniforms can be dry cleaned and will last longer than those that can be laundered.

Thew said the last time new uniforms were purchased was May 16, 2000. He said five to 10 of the old uniforms will be donated to the drama department and elementary school music teacher Jana Thew wants a few of the old hats.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the band uniforms were part of the discussions for the April 2020 operational referendum.

Board members approved the appointments of Danielle Check, Sophie Spaeth and Abby Simon as special education paraprofessionals.

The board accepted the following donations in the total amount of $3,455.98: Viroqua Basketball Club: $1,000-girls basketball jerseys and from the Viroqua Athletic Booster Club $455.98-gymnastics air barrel with cradle, $1,000-girls basketball jerseys, and $1,000-football headsets.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

