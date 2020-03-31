Viroqua School Board approves resolution to pay exempt, non-exempt staff during emergency closure

The Viroqua School Board approved a resolution to pay exempt and non-exempt staff during the emergency school closure due to COVID-19. The board held a special meeting Monday night.

“The resolution recognizes that our work schedules look different, and that the district appreciates and acknowledges the efforts that the staff continue to make even during the closure,” District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said in an email after the meeting. “Our work schedules and locations have changed, but we still need to provide education to over 1,000 students -- of all abilities.”

Arnson said the resolution provides guidance for staff as to duties during closure and provides them with a level of financial stability in both wages and benefits.

“First and foremost, we want everyone to remain healthy -- students, families, and staff,” Arnson said. “We also recognize the sacrifices our entire community has made in response to COVID-19, our staff included.”

“The administration is not anticipating any change to the previously approved school calendar; and therefore, we will work to continue throughout the closure period,” Arnson said. “The resolution expires at the end of the instructional year, or when we are allowed to begin on-site instruction again, whatever occurs first.”