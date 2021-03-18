Viroqua School Board approves summer school compensation

The Viroqua School Board approved the job description for a summer school principal and summer school compensation at its meeting, Monday, March 15.
Prior to approving the summer school principal job description, board member Kim Littel said it will be nice to have someone focused on what will be done in summer school and put a lot of effort into it, especially with the learning gaps some students are facing.
During the February board meeting, District Administrator Tom Burkhalter talked about the potential of having a summer school principal or director from within the district to coordinate the program.
Board member Robert Nigh asked what the salary amount would be for the new position. Burkhalter said he will bring that to the school board in April. “I wanted to wait until the position was approved.”
The board also approved summer school compensation. Hourly pay for teachers increased from $25 to $30 per hour and the student aid hourly pay increased from $7.25 to $8.25 per hour. Littel said overall, there is an increase of $9,000 for summer school compensation. She said the district wants to increase the number of summer school classes and wants teachers to come and teach.
Board members appointed Riley Abing summer school principal, George Hopkins varsity softball coach and Christina Dollhausen volunteer softball coach.
Board members accepted the retirements of Vernon Daines who has been with the district for 36 years, Joe Mirasola who has been with the district 31 years and Cheri Waddell who has been with the district six years. All of the retirements are effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board also accepted the resignation of Deanna Lohr, special education paraprofessional.
The board approved the 2021-22 graduation date for Saturday, May 28, 2022, and the 2021-22 Vernon County Better Futures 66.0301 Cooperative Resolutions with Westby, Kickapoo and De Soto school districts.
Nigh, chair of the buildings and grounds committee, said CESA 10 conducted its facilities study of the district’s buildings and grounds. He said CESA 10 was impressed with the care of the buildings and grounds. “We knew our crew did a good job. It’s nice to hear that from others.” He added the facilities study did identify needs that will have to be addressed.
Nigh said the pool will be filled with water soon and Newman Pools will inspect the pool. He said the goal is to open the pool, but that depends on coronavirus restrictions.
During the informational portion of the meeting, Burkhalter said the school district signed a memorandum of understanding with McIntosh Memorial Library to have the after-school program. “The families want to see it come back.”
Burkhalter reported that USDA will continue the free lunch program until June 30. “It’s truly a benefit and what a blessing for families not to have to pay for lunches.”
Burkhalter also gave an update on grades 7-12 returning to in-person learning five days a week. The students returned to in-person learning March 1.
“There definitely was excitement and there was some anxiety, rightfully so,” Burkhalter said. “It’s been an overall success so far.”
Burkhalter said the vast majority of school district staff have had at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the second doses should be wrapped up by spring break.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.