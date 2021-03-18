Viroqua School Board approves summer school compensation

Board members accepted the retirements of Vernon Daines who has been with the district for 36 years, Joe Mirasola who has been with the district 31 years and Cheri Waddell who has been with the district six years. All of the retirements are effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The board also accepted the resignation of Deanna Lohr, special education paraprofessional.

The board approved the 2021-22 graduation date for Saturday, May 28, 2022, and the 2021-22 Vernon County Better Futures 66.0301 Cooperative Resolutions with Westby, Kickapoo and De Soto school districts.

Nigh, chair of the buildings and grounds committee, said CESA 10 conducted its facilities study of the district’s buildings and grounds. He said CESA 10 was impressed with the care of the buildings and grounds. “We knew our crew did a good job. It’s nice to hear that from others.” He added the facilities study did identify needs that will have to be addressed.

Nigh said the pool will be filled with water soon and Newman Pools will inspect the pool. He said the goal is to open the pool, but that depends on coronavirus restrictions.