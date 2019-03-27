The Viroqua School Board voted to approve a trap club cooperative with the De Soto School District at a special meeting, Wednesday, March 20.
“In recent weeks the Viroqua Area School District received requests from families to consider a trap club cooperative with the De Soto School District,” District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said in an email.
Arnson said De Soto has an established club and a teacher who is the adviser. “This was a favorable situation for us because the club they have already worked out the logistics and safety protocols. We worked with our attorney and spoke with neighboring districts who already have clubs to be sure we were taking the correct steps.”
“Parents and students were informed that they must follow all of the district weapons policies without exception,” Arnson said. “Students are also subject to our activities handbook which requires good grades, attendance and behavior for continued participation. All of the club activities take place off-campus so there is never a reason for any firearm to be here at school – even for transportation. We have 18 students who have signed up for the club. We think this will be a nice opportunity for students and families who are interested in the activity.”
The possibility of a cooperative trap club with De Soto was discussed at the board’s regular meeting on Monday, March 18.
