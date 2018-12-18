The Viroqua School Board approved an updated school safety plan at its meeting, Monday.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said the school district has had a safety plan the Board has approved each year. He said the plan up for vote Monday included “cleaned up” wording to reflect requirements of the $99,195 Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant the district received this summer.
Arnson said redundancies in the steps to follow for various emergency situations were also “cleaned up,” for example what to do if there was a missing student.
“It was a good process and is in line with the safety training (we’ve done),” he said. “We added a section to roles and responsibilities in regard to the command structure. We made sure people have clear roles, no matter the emergency.”
The School Board voted 6-0 to approve the school safety plan. Board member Robert Nigh was absent.
In other business, the Board appointed Brandon Lee elementary school special education teacher. He will start Jan. 18, after he is finishes student teaching. The Board also appointed Craig Skrede the C-Team boys basketball coach. Board members accepted the resignation of Lisa Woodword, food service cook/server.
