Independent freelance journalist Tim Hundt is coordinating a Viroqua School Board candidate forum at the Vernon Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building in Viroqua, Friday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m.
The forum will feature four candidates running for two seats on the board -- incumbent candidates Angie Lawrence and Marina Abt, as well as new candidates Alicia Leinberger and Jesse Nelson.
A failed $36.8 million referendum question last fall prompted a lot of public discussion and some of the candidates have said that is what motivated them to run, Hundt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.