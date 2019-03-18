Independent freelance journalist Tim Hundt is coordinating a Viroqua School Board candidate forum at the Vernon Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building in Viroqua, Friday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will feature four candidates running for two seats on the board -- incumbent candidates Angie Lawrence and Marina Abt, as well as new candidates Alicia Leinberger and Jesse Nelson.

A failed $36.8 million referendum question last fall prompted a lot of public discussion and some of the candidates have said that is what motivated them to run, Hundt said.

