Viroqua School Board certifies 2021-22 tax levy, approves budget

The Viroqua School Board certified the 2021-2022 tax levy and approved the 2021-2022 budget at its meeting, Oct. 18.

The 2021-2022 budget has a total tax levy of $5,495,519 and a mill rate of $8.06, said Mike Brendel, director of business services.

The general fund operating levy for 2021-2022 is $4,494,409, in 2020-2021 was $4,444,860, an increase of $49,549. The referendum debt service fund for 2021-2022 is $739,625, compared to 2020-2021 was $727,435. The non-referendum debt service fund for 2021-2022 is $111,485, compared to $109,230. The total debt service fund for 2021-2022 is $851,110 compared to $836,665 in 2020-2021. The community service fund increased to $150,000 because of Bigley Pool will up and running during the 2021-2022 school year.

The total school levy for 2021-2022 is $5,495,519, compared to $5,326,525 in 2020-2021.

The 2021-2022 equalized value is $682,215,782, compared to $644,578,451 in 2020-2021.

The 2021-2022 mill rate is $8.06, compared to $8.26 in 2020-2021.

The mill rate decrease is 21 cents/$1,000 of equalized value. On a $100,000 home, the decrease would be $21.00; on a $150,000 home the decrease would be $31.50.

In an effort to address a shortage of applicants for substitute support staff and regular bus driving positions, the school board approved an increase in those hourly rates. The new rate for substitute custodians and licensed aides is $15 per hour, the new rate for substitute cooks/servers, secretaries and non-licensed aides is $14.75, and the new rate for substitute bus drivers on a regular route is $19 per hour and $16.50 per hour for co-curricular. The former rate for substitute custodians and licensed aides was $12 per hour, the former rate for substitute cooks/servers, secretaries and non-licensed aides was $11.75, and the former rate for substitute bus drivers on a regular route was $15 per hour and $12.50 per hour for co-curricular.

The school board also approved an increase in bus driver compensation. The new dollar range for regular routes is $20.28 per hour to $21.50 per hour, and $16.50 per hour for co-curricular routes. The previous range for regular routes was $18.87 per hour to $20 per hour, and $15 per hour for co-curricular routes.

The school board also approved an amendment to the employee handbook which would provide a referral bonus of up to $250.

Board member Kim Littel, who is chair of the Compensation Committee, said the referral bonus is a way to create enthusiasm. District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said it used to be a natural conversation employees would have with others when there was an opening in the school district. “It’s not so natural anymore. The goal is to increase the applicant pool in the end.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

