The Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education has decided the school district will not consider another referendum this year.
After the referendum was not approved on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot, the School Board held a workshop to continue what has been a year of strategic planning.
According to a statement the school district released Monday, the board and administration discussed the feedback from the community gathered throughout the referendum process. Several key ideas were discussed that led the board to agree that more work is needed to bring community input into the planning process.
“We felt that we need more time to get more community members involved in the process,” Dr. Kehl Arnson, district administrator, said. “The next opportunity for a referendum will be in April of 2020.”
According to the statement, “Looking ahead to April of 2020 will give us time to reengage the community and dig deeper into the details. This does not diminish, however, the months of work that so many people have already put into building and honing the strategic plan. We have a great deal of good information and talented professionals to help us make the best choices for our students, staff and community. The students are always our top priority, and we want to provide the best quality school environment for them.”
“With the help of community members, we will sharpen our pencils and continue working to develop workable options within our strategic plan,” Arnson said. “Our talented staff will continue to support children and provide an outstanding learning experience every day.”
The School Board and Arnson are planning to send community surveys to the public in the spring. The district also plans to hold more community meetings this year to fine tune the priorities that align best with the community’s vision.
According to the statement, the district chose to include items in the referendum indicated as priorities through the process. The funds would have been used to build new classrooms; to expand and update classrooms, tech ed and ag labs; enhance the security of buildings, notably at the entrances; reinvest in facilities by providing much-needed maintenance; and expand and enhance multipurpose activities spaces.
The district will continue to provide updates on the district’s Mobile App, on social media, and on the district’s website, www.viroquaareaschools.com.
