Viroqua School Board discusses bus cameras

The board accepted the retirement of Peggy Boucher, custodian, as of Feb. 2; she has served the district for 14 years. Arnson said Boucher has been a wonderful employee and set the tone by welcoming and helping people.

The board accepted the appointment of Andrea Myhre, limited-term special education teacher for the second semester, and Chris Beine, middle school girls basketball coach.

Board members also approved the 2020 summer school program to be held June 15-July 10 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Whitford said the summer school program is starting later in June order to allow teachers time to prepare. The academic classes are for pre-kindergarten to fourth grade. Arnson said breakfast and lunch will be served during summer school free of charge for children under 18 through the Summer Food Program Grant. He said there is no cost for children to attend summer school; however, there are some material fees for specialized classes.

Arnson said teacher summer school contracts will come to the board in March and enrollment happens in late March.

The board also approved the purchase of a Laguna 37-inch Pro Wide Belt table sander from A-Line Machine Tool Co. in the amount of $13,999. Before the vote, Arnson said students use the current sander every day, and it’s getting difficult to fix. Arnson noted that Lloyd Hardy said the current sander probably dates from the 1970s.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

