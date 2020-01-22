Viroqua School Board discusses bus cameras

The Viroqua School Board received information about bus cameras at its meeting, Monday night.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said technology has improved the clarity of video and the storage of footage. “The main point is to provide safety and security on buses.”
Arnson said the cameras are easy to monitor. He said if a bus driver notices a disruption, he or she can hit a button, which moves the footage to a server and administration can look at it. Arnson said the administration is also looking at three portable camera systems for school vans that can be attached to the windshield. If a school bus is sold, the camera system can be removed and installed in a new bus, he said.
Arnson said the system is designed to ensure support for drivers.
Board member Amanda Running asked if the camera would still record if the “driver doesn’t push something.” Tom Whitford, interim elementary school principal, said the bus cameras do record even when a driver doesn’t “mark” a disruption on the bus. Whitford said if that happens, the administration would have to search through the footage.
Board members voted to accept donations in the amount of $5,373.25 from Compeer Financial, $250 for Lunch Funds for Kids; Viroqua community, $4,623.25 Solstice Community Dinner for families in need/student pantry; and Condon Oil (Mobil), $500 for kindergarten science.
The board accepted the retirement of Peggy Boucher, custodian, as of Feb. 2; she has served the district for 14 years. Arnson said Boucher has been a wonderful employee and set the tone by welcoming and helping people.
The board accepted the appointment of Andrea Myhre, limited-term special education teacher for the second semester, and Chris Beine, middle school girls basketball coach.
Board members also approved the 2020 summer school program to be held June 15-July 10 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Whitford said the summer school program is starting later in June order to allow teachers time to prepare. The academic classes are for pre-kindergarten to fourth grade. Arnson said breakfast and lunch will be served during summer school free of charge for children under 18 through the Summer Food Program Grant. He said there is no cost for children to attend summer school; however, there are some material fees for specialized classes.
Arnson said teacher summer school contracts will come to the board in March and enrollment happens in late March.
The board also approved the purchase of a Laguna 37-inch Pro Wide Belt table sander from A-Line Machine Tool Co. in the amount of $13,999. Before the vote, Arnson said students use the current sander every day, and it’s getting difficult to fix. Arnson noted that Lloyd Hardy said the current sander probably dates from the 1970s.
