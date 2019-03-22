The Viroqua School Board received an update Monday on the post-referendum survey being conducted by School Perceptions.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said the survey has been sent to the public.
“We said if the referendum didn’t pass we’d work with the public and what would be supported by the community,” Arnson said. “It’s designed to let us know where the public stands.”
He said the hope is to get information back from the surveys that shows priorities. Arnson said that as of March 14, School Perceptions had received 700 completed surveys.
“We want the feedback and want to know what’s important,” Arnson said. “Not everybody will get what they think they need.”
Arnson said the survey results will be presented at the April 15 School Board meeting and there will be public presentations “where we will talk about next steps and if there are areas to keep working on.”
Arnson said it probably wouldn’t be until January 2020 that the School Board would consider having another referendum in April 2020.
“The survey is a good start for public involvement,” Arnson said.
He said that in September or October there would be another survey to focus on items deemed most important by the public.
“We want to make sure there’s time for community involvement,” Arnson said.
Surveys are due March 25.
The School Board discussed the latest make-up day plan.
Arnson said this school year has been challenging because of the weather. Last school year, he said, minutes were added to the schedule.
“This year we left minutes in the schedule and built up a bank of minutes,” Arnson said.
Since the last update was sent to families on Feb. 7, school was closed again, so April 17 is now a full school day. March 29 is a full day of school; June 4 and 5 are also full days of school. June 6 and 7 are staff work days.
“We are holding onto these and if we have to, we may have to make those school days,” Arnson said.
Summer school is still scheduled to start June 10.
In action items, the School Board accepted the resignation of high school/middle school choir teacher Lynn Biddick, effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Board members approved the appointment of Dan Brown as middle school track coach.
In other business, the board approved a $400 donation from the Viroqua Lions Club to go toward the high school’s Amazing Race.
The board set the 2019-20 graduation date for Saturday, May 23, 2020, and approved the 2019-20 Vernon County Better Futures 66.30 Cooperative Resolution with Westby, La Farge and De Soto school districts.
Board members also discussed a possible cooperative trap club with De Soto.
