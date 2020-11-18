Viroqua School Board gets update on switch to remote learning

The Viroqua School Board received an update at its meeting Monday night on the district’s decision to move from an in-person/hybrid model to remote learning for all students.
District Administrator Tom Burkhalter walked through the decision-making process that began Friday, Nov. 6 with numerous phone calls with the Vernon County Health Department over that weekend, to notifying staff and families on Tuesday, Nov. 10 about the shift to remote learning effective Monday, Nov. 16. District leaders hope to return to in-person learning Monday, Dec. 7.
Burkhalter said as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community had significantly increased, it had become more difficult to adequately staff buildings. He said the district leadership team met the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 10 and decided to make the announcement that day.
“We came together as a team to give staff and parents time to prepare,” he said.
Burkhalter said he didn’t know if a district could ever be 100% ready for a change, but everyone had three days to collaborate and prepare for the remote learning model. “I am so grateful for the administrative team and staff in general.”
Burkhalter said 900 free meals (this included lunch and breakfast) were delivered to students Monday. “That number will only grow as more people pursue that.”
He said the technology looks different at every grade level. “I’m excited by how staff responded. It was an all-hands on deck attitude.”
Burkhalter said it was the right time to go with remote learning. “We have staff who are quarantined due to exposure.” He said staff was shifted around to fill the gaps, but it wasn’t sustainable. “Hopefully as a community we can turn this around.”
The district administrator said the reopening date of Dec. 7 will give time between Thanksgiving and the return to classrooms. “We didn’t want to shut down after Thanksgiving (due to COVID-19). There are almost 10 days built in between the holiday and Dec. 7.”
Burkhalter said the decision to move to remote learning was not easy one to make. He said he was proud of how the staff, students and community have responded.
“It happened rapidly,” he said. “The big thing now is to keep connected with families the next three weeks; staff is up to the task.”
Board members also heard reports from elementary school virtual teachers Katie Moilien, Sarah Tunks, Liz Liermo, Hannah BigJohn and Aaron Kane during “Spotlight on Education.”
Moilien said she and fellow teachers can be flexible and make changes as needed. She said videos can be sent to families for them to do schoolwork on their own time, there are individual meetings and meetings if students need extra help with a subject such as math, for example.
Tunks talked about the different tools that are used. She said the goal is to deliver local curriculum by local teachers. “We took local curriculums and turned them into virtual education.” She said teachers found a way to put those curriculums on a screen. Tools include such things as Zoom for live lessons, Google Classrooms, Seesaw at the kindergarten level, and laptops and document cameras.
“We’ve modified ways to turn teaching to a virtual atmosphere,” Tunks said.
Tunks said the teachers have learned from each other and the older students have taught her easier ways to use some of the technology.
“From a teacher’s point of view I see high levels of growth (in students),” Liermo said. “There has been an increase in communication with families.”
BigJohn and Kane talked about the virtual Montessori classrooms. Kane said they use such tools as Google Meets and Zoom. He added document cameras are useful, as they help to present lessons to children like they would in the classroom. He said the main tools in Montessori are paper and pencil for a hands-on experience.
“There has been growth in the Montessori virtual world,” BigJohn said. “Accountability and responsibility are up. They feel safe and comfortable. We check in to get to know the kids better. We are able to maintain the Montessori philosophy as best we can.”
In addition to sharing successes, the teachers shared some of the challenges they’ve encountered. Challenges included such things as occasional problems with internet connectivity, and the balance of screen time and paper and pencil time.
Moilien said the hardest piece is the social piece, because younger students don’t know how to interact on a screen. “We keep trying new things and evaluate each month.”
Board members voted to accept the following donations in the total amount of $3,375: From various Viroqua businesses $375 for Pre-K Book of the Month and an anonymous donation of $3,000 for masks for staff and students.
The board approved the following appointments: Kristin Green four-year-old kindergarten aide, Riley Abing National Honor Society advisor, Kyle Buros assistant boys hockey coach and Trever Skrede volunteer JV girls basketball coach.
Abbie Dregne and Olivia Ramsey, seniors on the student council and student representatives on the school board, gave an update on student council activities.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
