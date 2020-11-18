Viroqua School Board gets update on switch to remote learning

The Viroqua School Board received an update at its meeting Monday night on the district’s decision to move from an in-person/hybrid model to remote learning for all students.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter walked through the decision-making process that began Friday, Nov. 6 with numerous phone calls with the Vernon County Health Department over that weekend, to notifying staff and families on Tuesday, Nov. 10 about the shift to remote learning effective Monday, Nov. 16. District leaders hope to return to in-person learning Monday, Dec. 7.

Burkhalter said as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community had significantly increased, it had become more difficult to adequately staff buildings. He said the district leadership team met the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 10 and decided to make the announcement that day.

“We came together as a team to give staff and parents time to prepare,” he said.

Burkhalter said he didn’t know if a district could ever be 100% ready for a change, but everyone had three days to collaborate and prepare for the remote learning model. “I am so grateful for the administrative team and staff in general.”

Burkhalter said 900 free meals (this included lunch and breakfast) were delivered to students Monday. “That number will only grow as more people pursue that.”

He said the technology looks different at every grade level. “I’m excited by how staff responded. It was an all-hands on deck attitude.”

Burkhalter said it was the right time to go with remote learning. “We have staff who are quarantined due to exposure.” He said staff was shifted around to fill the gaps, but it wasn’t sustainable. “Hopefully as a community we can turn this around.”