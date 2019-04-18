The Viroqua School Board heard a School Perceptions survey presentation at its meeting, Monday.
Sue Peterson, project manager with School Perceptions, gave the presentation on the survey. The survey was conducted in March.
Peterson said there was a total of 1,108 responses, 700 of which were paper surveys. She said there was a 27 percent response rate, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent. She said the response rate was higher than School Perceptions typically sees; 15-20 percent is the usual response rate.
Thirty-two percent of those who responded to the survey were over the age of 65, Peterson said.
Peterson said 72 percent of the non-parents (non-staff) respondents said they voted “no.” Peterson said that in rank order the respondents said they voted no because the referendum was too expensive/felt the tax impact was too large, did not support adding turf to the football field, did not support additional gym space/community activity center, lacked trust in the district’s planning process, and did not believe the enrollment projections were accurate.
She said 65 percent of all district residents voted “no” for the same top five reasons as the non-parents (non-staff) respondents. Fifty-nine percent of parents (non-staff) voted “no,” with 93 percent stating the referendum was too expensive.
Under the next steps portion of the survey, Peterson said 62 percent of all school district residents and 54 percent of non-parents (non-staff) said the School Board should refine the plan based on survey feedback and ask for voter support through another referendum. Peterson said the School Board got permission to do another referendum.
The survey asked “When do you feel the district should plan to address the schools’ facility needs?”, Peterson said 45 percent of all district residents said the School Board should address the schools’ facility needs within the next one to two years, while 23 percent of all district residents said in three to five years; 37 percent of non-parents (non-staff) said needs should be address within the next one to two years.
Peterson said the survey showed that the following were facility priorities: Repair and replace building infrastructure, improve safety and security, improve accessibility, add classrooms at the elementary school, update and expand technical education and agriculture classrooms and labs, and add classrooms for middle/high and Laurel Charter schools.
Peterson said the following were the low priorities: Update support spaces, build a gym and update outdoor athletic fields.
Peterson said the funding support portion of the survey showed that respondents’ tax tolerance is closer to the $10 million mark.
Peterson said a second survey is “the beginning crescendo of an election,” and can be used to educate people and ask them to weigh in.
The School Board has discussed its support for a second survey if the process leads to another referendum in the future. The timing would need to be determined through community meetings over the next year.
Board member Robert Nigh said if the facility needs are addressed in one to three years, the School Board needs to have “its ducks in a row” and do the background work. “We have to get that done because of the undecided (survey respondents). We can’t hurry for (an) April (referendum). If we are not ready, don’t hurry it.”
Peterson said the School Board will receive a comment analysis once it’s completed.
A link to the community survey results can be found on the School Board page of the district’s website, www.viroquaareaschools.com.
The School Board approved the appointment procedures for the open School Board seat. The board appointment/reorganization meeting will be held in the high school/middle school library Tuesday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m. More information can be found on the School Board page on the school district’s website and on the district’s newsfeed.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Alyssa Johnson-Baldwin, elementary school librarian.
The Board also voted to approve the 2019-20 school fees. District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said the fee schedule is the same as it’s been for the past four years. All students receive free admission for home athletic events excluding tournaments. Students eligible for free and reduced lunch will have all fees waived.
Board members approved the 2019-20 memo of understanding for the McIntosh Memorial Library Educational Program. Arnson said an average of 20 to 30 students per day participate in the after-school program.
“It’s been a very nice experience for families,” Arnson said. “We appreciate the partnership. It’s always full.”
