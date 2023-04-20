The architectural design process continues for the Viroqua Area Schools’ district-wide referendum building projects that were approved by voters in November of 2022.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter presented a building project update at the school board meeting Monday, April 17.

Burkhalter said borings will be done next week for the spaces that will be used for the addition of two new classrooms and the expansion of the tech ed. area, both at the middle/high school building, to determine if those areas will have the support needed for those additions.

He said a LULA (Limited Use/Limited Application) elevator will be a retrofit in the middle/high school building. A LULA elevator is a cross between a commercial elevator and a wheelchair lift. Burkhalter said this type of elevator is suitable for the district’s needs and there isn’t a need to dig a huge pit as would be done for a traditional elevator. He said it’s an electrical system and not a hydraulic elevator.

Burkhalter said the architects are looking to add a canopy between the current middle school office and the new secure entrance, in order to stop snow from accumulating near the entrance. He said stormwater retention ponds will soon be examined to see where improvements need to be made.

He said with the creation of a secured entrance at the elementary school, there is a need for a firewall. He said there are two choices – a sprinkler system or a firewall. “With the current design, they have put in a code petition of variance for a fire curtain.” He said a fire curtain has the same rating as a firewall. “We will still have an open concept once you are past the two-stage entry.” He said that space could be used for lunch and large group activities.

Some of the exterior finishings have been presented. Burkhalter said the suggestion is to have the exterior be close in color but not in texture to the existing bricks. He said the color of the smooth cast stone finish for the new building structures would be similar to the color of the Bigley Pool.

Burkhalter also gave an update on the VAS Early Learning Center. He said the punch list items were completed and the siding is 50 percent finished. He said the license will be expanded in May to serve up to 70 children. He said there is a waiting list for all ages except for 2-year-olds, and there are children who haven’t been born yet who are still on the waiting list. He said the staff is excited to be at the learning center and working together.

Information was presented about the 2023-24 school calendar. Back-to-School Night will be Aug. 17. New staff orientation and in-service will be Aug. 14 and 15, and an all-staff in-service will be Aug. 21. The student school start date will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 and the student end date will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Burkhalter said the 2023-24 school year is starting and ending early in order to have an extended summer for the construction project to begin. He said breaks are pretty typical and there are 177 student contact days, the same as this school year.

Incumbent Matt Tubbin and new board member Dana Hohlfelder took their oath of office. Their three-year terms begin April 24. Burkhalter presented Amanda Running a certificate recognizing her 15 years of service on the board.