Viroqua School Board hears winter sports plan

The 2020-21 winter sports season is set to begin later next month and schedules will be reduced because of the pandemic, the Viroqua School Board learned at a special meeting Monday night.

Athletic Director Eric Anderson presented the winter sports plan and emphasized it could change. High school girls basketball, gymnastics, and boys and girls hockey seasons start Nov. 16, and boys basketball and wrestling seasons are scheduled to start Nov. 23.

Anderson said the boys and girls basketball schedules will be reduced from 24 games to 18 to 19, with the goal of limiting play to two games per week. He said the boys team has larger numbers and would require two buses for away games in order to maintain social distancing.

Boys and girls hockey will go from 24 games to 18 to 19, also with the goal of no more than two events per week. Anderson said travel will be a challenge for the boys hockey team because of large numbers; two buses may be required in order to maintain social distancing.

Anderson said the girls hockey team is part of the Badger Conference, and the conference has canceled all conference games but that doesn’t mean games can’t be played. He said travel could also be a challenge for the girls team because there aren’t as many local teams as compared to the boys.

Anderson said some gymnastics invitationals have been canceled, so the team may attend smaller events such as triangulars or other extra events.

As of right now, Anderson said a wrestling team will be limited to competing every six to seven days, one-fifth of a normal season. Anderson said wrestling will be reviewed early in the season by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).