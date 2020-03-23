Viroqua School Board hires elementary school principal

When the 2020-2021 school year begins, a new principal will be at the helm of Viroqua Elementary and Viroqua Area Montessori schools.

The Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education hired Patrick Olbert to fill the position beginning July 1. The board conducted second interviews March 18-19. The first interviews were conducted by staff March 11-12.

District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson sent a letter on March 20 to VAS staff, students and families announcing the new principal.

In the letter, Arnson thanked Tom Whitford, who is serving VAS this year as the interim elementary principal.

“You may recall that we began the year without a permanent principal,” Arnson said in the letter. “Mr. Whitford joined us after the start of the year and has done a wonderful job. We all appreciate the leadership and support that he is providing our students and staff, guiding our elementary schools through this transition year. Mr. Whitford will complete the interim year June 30, and it is a pleasure to have him working with us.”