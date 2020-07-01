Viroqua School Board hires high school science teacher

The Viroqua School Board hired a high school science teacher at a special meeting, Tuesday.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Ashlee Mikshowsky to the position. High school principal Jason Cress said Mikshowsky is a Viroqua High School graduate whose specialty is biology and environmental science and taught four years at 7 Rivers Community High School in the School District of La Crosse.

Cress said it was a tough choice, because there were a number of well-qualified candidates. “That’s a good problem to have.”

Board members received the Achievement Gap Reduction Report (AGR) from Krista Woodward, academic coach at the elementary school.

Woodward said there is a five-year contract of achievement goals which outlines one-year goals; reports are given in the fall and at the end of the school year. She said this year is unusual because there isn’t any assessment data from the spring because of the coronavirus school closure. The spring report included the school district’s COVID-19 response.

“I’m sure it’s similar to other schools in our state,” Woodward said.

Following the report, the board went into closed session for administrative and supervisor evaluations.

