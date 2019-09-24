The Viroqua School Board has hired an interim principal to complete the school year at Viroqua Elementary Schools.
The School Board held a special meeting Monday night. The Board interviewed Tom Whitford during closed session, and then approved him for the position.
Whitford is replacing Kate Moll who left this year for a principal position with the La Crosse Schools. Whitford began his career as a physical education and health teacher, and has more than 12 years of experience as an elementary principal.
In a note sent to elementary staff Monday night, District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said Tim Lee will be working with Whitford this week “to help him get to know our students, families and community. Please join me in thanking Mr. Lee for doing a great job getting our school year started and in welcoming Mr. Whitford to Viroqua.”
Whitford was at the school Tuesday morning with Lee to meet students and staff.
