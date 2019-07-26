The Viroqua School Board voted to increase the breakfast prices for the 2019-20 school year at its meeting, Monday, July 15.
Board members voted to raise breakfast prices 15 cents for students and 20 cents for adults to be more in line with other Coulee schools. The school district has not raised prices since 2014. The district will continue to keep students in the reduced price category at zero dollars. The new breakfast prices are elementary (PK-4) $1.20, middle and high school $1.80, and adult $2.25. Lunch and milk prices for the 2019-20 school year remain at the same prices as they were for the 2018-19 school year.
The School Board also approved the local meat bid. Members approved the bid from Paul Larson Farms to purchase hamburger in the amount of $3.45 per pound, and the bid from Schultz Farm to purchase beef stew meat at $4.03 per pound. Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the district did not receive bids for local pork.
In other business, the board accepted the following appointments: middle school special education teacher Nikki Oliphant; eighth-grade math teacher Jennifer Schuld, fourth-grade teacher Ericka Grimsled, high school technology education Carl Zube, assistant football coach Carl Zube, assistant football coach Tom Lohr, and JV girls basketball coach Riley Abing (the new high school math teacher).
