Viroqua School Board incumbents re-elected

The three incumbents running for Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education were re-elected Tuesday.
Unofficial results show Kim Littel received 912 votes, Vicki Koppa 886 and Robert Nigh 849. Leif Quakenbush received 836 votes. A total of 3,483 ballots were cast. There were no write-in candidates registered.
The spring election ballots will be canvassed in the district office Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m.
Viroqua
In the city of Viroqua, incumbents David Tryggestad (Ward 1) and John Thompson (Ward 7) ran for re-election unopposed. Nathaniel Slack ran to fill the Ward 3 seat and Ben Wilson ran to fill the Ward 5 seat; both were unopposed. Incumbent Allison Sandbeck (Ward 9) was a registered write-in candidate.
Tryggestad netted 64 votes, Slack 56, Wilson 65 and Thompson 64. Sandbeck retains her seat with five write-in votes. Other write-in votes were Layla Johnson two, John Linnell one, David Bitz one and Todd Kirking one.
Westby
In the city of Westby, Mayor Danny Helgerson was unopposed, as were incumbents Mark Jelinek (Aldermanic District 1 Ward 1) and Ann Kurth (Aldermanic District 2 Wards 2 and 4). Dan Nelson received 45 write-in votes for the Aldermanic District 3 Wards 3 and 5. Nelson wasn’t a registered write-in candidate.
Coon Valley
In the village of Coon Valley the following incumbents were unopposed: Village President Karl Henrichsen and Trustees Gary Keuser, Roger Niedfeldt and Ray Williamson. All terms are for two years.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
In Vernon County, Jill Underly received 2,853 votes, while Deborah Kerr received 1,779.
