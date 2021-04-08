Viroqua School Board incumbents re-elected

The three incumbents running for Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education were re-elected Tuesday.

Unofficial results show Kim Littel received 912 votes, Vicki Koppa 886 and Robert Nigh 849. Leif Quakenbush received 836 votes. A total of 3,483 ballots were cast. There were no write-in candidates registered.

The spring election ballots will be canvassed in the district office Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

Viroqua

In the city of Viroqua, incumbents David Tryggestad (Ward 1) and John Thompson (Ward 7) ran for re-election unopposed. Nathaniel Slack ran to fill the Ward 3 seat and Ben Wilson ran to fill the Ward 5 seat; both were unopposed. Incumbent Allison Sandbeck (Ward 9) was a registered write-in candidate.

Tryggestad netted 64 votes, Slack 56, Wilson 65 and Thompson 64. Sandbeck retains her seat with five write-in votes. Other write-in votes were Layla Johnson two, John Linnell one, David Bitz one and Todd Kirking one.

Westby