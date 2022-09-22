Viroqua School Board meets, announces facilities referendum open houses

The Viroqua School Board met Monday, Sept. 19, and received an update on the facilities referendum that will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the school district’s website has a referendum page where district residents can view the most up-to-date information. “Every meeting is public, recorded and available. We’re trying to be as transparent as humanly possible.”

There will be two referendum open houses – one on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the elementary school cafetorium and another on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the high school/middle school commons. The open houses will give school district residents an opportunity to talk to the consultants and get their questions answered.

Board members also received an enrollment update. Burkhalter said as of the week of Sept. 12 there were 1,044 students, which is a decrease of about 28 students from last year. (The budgeted projection for the 2022-23 school year is at 1,040 students.) He said the high school gained two students, middle school enrollment dropped by six students and elementary school enrollment went down about 24 students.

He said the drop in elementary school enrollment was due to the “bubble” that’s being seen across the state due to the fact that the 4K and kindergarten year during COVID when parents did not have to send their child to school, they didn’t. “We haven’t seen the rebound we thought we’d see with that – that’s not only here…”

Burkhalter said in kindergarten there is a 13 student drop from last year and in first grade there is a 12 student drop.

“That’s where this drop is,” he said. “That is consistent not only across the area but also the state. When parents were hesitant to send their child to school when they didn’t have to for 4K and kindergarten they found other alternatives. We need to be very intentional about how to get them back into the district.”

Burkhalter said the rest of the grades had minimal drops and additions in enrollment. “Those two years are an interesting anomaly.”

There was also an update on the early learning center. Burkhalter said the buildings and grounds committee met recently to review the bids.

“It’s an exciting time,” Burkhalter said. “There are more than 30 on the waiting list. Kids who are not born yet are on the list. It’s astounding parents have to think of that before (kids) are born.”

Job descriptions have been formulated, he said, and will be posted soon. As of Monday’s meeting, the center’s opening is still set for March 2023.

Robert Nigh, chairperson of the building and grounds committee, during his report said he is excited about the facility and it “will be good for our young people” and the early learning center will be a “great addition to the community.”

Burkhalter said anyone who wants their children to be added to the waiting list may contact Sharon Engh, the early learning center’s director.

Burkhalter also gave an update on the community visioning event scheduled for Nov. 10-12. The event, originally scheduled for November 2021, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was rescheduled for May 12-14 and then moved to this November. Howick Associates, based in Madison, was contracted in May of 2021 to help with the district visioning process. Howick will lead the event.

Burkhalter said the event will be held on two nights and one day. The first night will focus on the school district’s past, the second night will focus on the present and the third day will focus on what people want the district to look like in five to 10 years. He said 100 to 150 people are expected to attend, and as many invitations as possible will be sent.

Board president Angie Lawrence said the community visioning event has nothing to do with the November referendum. She said it’s highly recommended that participants attend all three sessions if at all possible.