Board member Scott Mills has resigned from the Viroqua Area School Board of Education effective Thursday, March 21. Viroqua Area Schools' District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson issued a statement Friday, March 22.
According to the statement, Mills has been a member of the VAS Board for more than 20 years.
"He is well known for his no frills leadership style and his constant focus on making decisions that are in the best interest of our students," Arnson said in the statement. "Scott believes in supporting our staff and families and frequently told the staff that 'family comes first.' Please join me in thanking Scott Mills for his years of selfless and dedicated service to our School District, students, staff, families and the greater Viroqua communities."
The Board will fill this vacancy in accordance with Board Policy 0142.5 Vacancies. Filling a Board Vacancy: The vacancy shall be filled by the Board using the following procedure:
A. Appointment by the Board to fill a vacancy shall be by the majority vote of the existing Board. All votes shall be recorded, preserved and open to public inspection to the extent prescribed in Wis. Stat. Chapter 19. Secret ballots may only be used when Board members are electing officers.
B. The Board shall seek qualified and interested candidates from the community through the news media, word of mouth, and contacts with appropriate organizations.
C. All applicants are to submit a notice of their interest, in writing, to the District Office.
D. The Board may interview interested candidates to ascertain their qualifications.
E. Appointment by the Board to fill a vacancy shall be by a majority vote of the existing Board. If the vacancy is not filled within 60 days of the date on which the vacancy first exists, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment by the Board President.
The Board will be developing a timeline to fill this vacancy, Arnson said in the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.