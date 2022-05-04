Viroqua School Board re-elects officers, hears pool update

The Viroqua School Board re-elected officers and heard an update on Bigley Pool at its meeting, Monday, April 25.

The following officers were re-elected: Angie Lawrence, president; Vicki Koppa, vice president; Robert Nigh, clerk; and Amanda Running, treasurer.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, gave an update on Bigley Pool. He said the leak was identified and fixed. He said the pool was filled with water the Monday following Easter and is being heated. He said it is hoped that the pool will be open for some activities the week following Memorial Day. The YMCA closed the pool manager opening and it’s anticipated the posting for their additional staff will happen soon.

Brendel said announcements will be made when the hours of operation for open swim, lap swim and swimming lesson are established.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter gave an update on the facilities planning community input sessions that were held April 19 and 20.

“Thank you to all who attended the three public input sessions and giving invaluable feedback,” Burkhalter said. He also thanked the administrative team, school staff, HSR Associates, Inc. and Miron Construction.

Burkhalter said the next step is a district-wide survey that will be in mailboxes mid-May. People can fill out the mailed copy of the survey and return it in a pre-paid envelope or take the survey online using a unique survey code.

The district administrator also gave an update on the early learning center.

Burkhalter said two different organizations have walked through the building and have given quotes for the renovations that need to be done. In addition, a group of 20 volunteers came to the building the Saturday before Easter to clean it out and take items to the Habitat ReStore in La Crosse. He said donations were also made to the housing authorities in Viroqua and Westby. He said Sharon Engh, early learning center director, kept some items for use at the center.

Riley Abing, summer school principal and high school math teacher, said enrollment for summer school is up 18 percent for middle and elementary school students. He said 370 students are enrolled. Classes will be held in the high school/middle school building because the elementary school building will be closed this summer for maintenance. Summer school runs from June 8 to July 1.

In other business, the board accepted the retirements of Brad Thew, high school/middle school band director, 25 years, Larry Kolden, special education teacher, five years, and Terry Olson, buildings and grounds supervisor, 35 years.

Board members also appointed Jessica Cress speech and language pathologist, starting in the 2022-23 school year, and set the budget hearing/annual meeting for Monday, Sept. 19, prior to the regular board meeting.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

