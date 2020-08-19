Viroqua School Board receives back to school updates

The Viroqua School Board received back to school and summer school updates at its meeting, Monday night.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said results of an attendance survey that was sent to parents Aug. 10 and due Aug. 16, were still being compiled.

He said two town-hall style meetings were held via Zoom (virtually or by phone) Aug. 11 and 12 to discuss the district’s Back to School Concept Plan. More than 160 people participated in the first meeting and just under 100 participated in the second.

Building level Back to School Concept Plan town hall meetings were held via Zoom (virtually or by phone) the evening of Aug. 13. Recordings of all the town hall meetings are available on the school district’s website.

Burkhalter said there was positive feedback at all of the town hall meetings and it was a great platform to answer questions.

New staff will be welcomed to the district later this week, Burkhalter said, and staff inservice is Aug. 24-27.

During the summer school update, elementary principal Pat Olbert said classes were held July 20 to Aug. 7, and 122 students were enrolled. That number includes incoming pre-kindergarten students who attended the Jump Start event Aug. 17-18 and Aug. 19-20. He said there were no major glitches, and a few changes had to be made once summer school was in session.

“The first day of school with kids and staff was great,” Olbert said.

Board members also received an update on the free food service meal program. Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the program, which ran from March 18 until Aug. 7, served 157,736 meals. He said lessons were learned that can be used this fall when school resumes. Brendel added that the school district is transitioning into the National Lunch Program and will follow the regular rules for free and reduced meals now that school year is set to begin.