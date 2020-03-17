Viroqua School Board receives COVID-19 update

The Viroqua School Board received an update on the district’s COVID-19 response and plans at its meeting, Monday.
District Superintendent Dr. Kehl Arnson reported the school district was offering breakfast and lunch free to any child in the district age 18 and younger, starting Tuesday, March 17. Meals will be provided Monday-Friday. Meals are also available for adults at $7 per day, and the cost includes breakfast and lunch. Bus drivers will make deliveries with the help of staff. Meals will also be available for pickup if children and their families aren’t on a regular bus stop. He added there is a link on the district’s website where families can request meals.
Arnson said school staff on Monday was working to prepare lessons and ways to communicate with students and check on their progress. Arnson said that at the end of the day Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported it would approve waivers to make up hours of instruction. He added Chromebooks are available for students to checkout if they need them during the closure, and for teachers as well.
Arnson said the school district should be able to meet DPI’s requirement of continuity of learning, so when students return, they haven’t fallen behind.
“With the work we put in now we should meet the requirement for a waiver,” Arnson said.
Arnson said “mathematically it didn’t make sense” to wait until Wednesday, March 18, to close school. (On Friday, March 13, Gov. Tony Evers announced that all Wisconsin public and private schools close no later than March 18.) “The problem is shared contact, and there’s no reason to continue that.”
Arnson said there is a COVID-19 link with updates on the school district’s website under “News.”
School board members also received an operational referendum update from Arnson.
Arnson said the information meetings have been going well. He said that even with the $550,000 per year for five years, school taxes will decrease. “It’s important for people to know that.”
He said the referendum on the April 7 ballot is similar to operational referendums the district has had over the past 15 years – a referendum that’s used for infrastructure and buildings.
Arnson said there is a slide presentation on the district’s website, and a video will also be made and put on the website.
Board president Angie Lawrence said several meetings have been scheduled, and she had a feeling the meetings will be canceled because of COVID-19. “We’ll see what happens.”
Lawrence said going to the website or calling Arnson or Mike Brendel, director of business services would be an opportunity to for people to learn more about the referendum.
The board accepted the resignation of Chris Beine, high school math teacher, and the retirement of Marlene Blatz, Title I Teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The board approved the 2020-21 graduation date for May 29, 2021, and the Vernon County Better Futures Cooperative Resolutions with Westby, Kickapoo and La Farge school districts.
In addition, board members accepted donations in the total amount of $18,753.48 from the Viroqua Gridiron Club $9,161.98 for football jerseys and $2,400 Hi-Pod Camera; Viroqua FFA Alumni $596.50 third grade cranberry trip; Tides Center $5,000 VAMS grant for the organic school garden; WICPA Education Foundation $595 Accounting Careers Education Grant; Tom and Shelley Dobbe $250 grand piano; Josh Iverson $250 grand piano; and Roger and Karen Swenson $500 grand piano.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.