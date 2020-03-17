Viroqua School Board receives COVID-19 update

The Viroqua School Board received an update on the district’s COVID-19 response and plans at its meeting, Monday.

District Superintendent Dr. Kehl Arnson reported the school district was offering breakfast and lunch free to any child in the district age 18 and younger, starting Tuesday, March 17. Meals will be provided Monday-Friday. Meals are also available for adults at $7 per day, and the cost includes breakfast and lunch. Bus drivers will make deliveries with the help of staff. Meals will also be available for pickup if children and their families aren’t on a regular bus stop. He added there is a link on the district’s website where families can request meals.

Arnson said school staff on Monday was working to prepare lessons and ways to communicate with students and check on their progress. Arnson said that at the end of the day Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported it would approve waivers to make up hours of instruction. He added Chromebooks are available for students to checkout if they need them during the closure, and for teachers as well.

Arnson said the school district should be able to meet DPI’s requirement of continuity of learning, so when students return, they haven’t fallen behind.