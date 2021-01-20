Viroqua School Board receives COVID-19 update

Viroqua’s district administrator reported to the School Board that as of Monday, educators are in Phase 1b for the COVID-19 vaccine. The update was presented at the Board’s regular meeting Monday night.

Tom Burkhalter said Phase 1a in Wisconsin is about finished. He said a few district employees did receive a vaccination in Phase 1a because of their duties. He added that a vast majority of staff surveyed want the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are excited to start the process of 1b when we are able,” Burkhalter said. “We’re going to be ready.”

Burkhalter said the district will continue to work on a transition plan that will safely bring all students and staff together for five days of in-person learning. He added that as of right now, all Vernon County schools will have a 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 close contacts. “That’s what we’ve been doing,” Burkhalter said. He said there was an earlier CDC recommendation for shorter quarantines, but that wasn’t suitable for schools.

The School Board accepted donations in the total amount of $27,408.17; $16,908.17 from the Viroqua community for the school lunch debt, $500 from Condon Oil Company (Main Street Mobil) for 2020 Education Alliance Grant, and $10,000 from CROPP/Organic Valley for K-12 Educational Enrichment Grant.