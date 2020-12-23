Viroqua School Board receives student progress report update

The Viroqua School Board received a student progress report update at its meeting, Monday.
Krista Woodward, academic coach, gave the update. She said Renaissance, parent company of the Star Test, released a report based on the 5 million students in the nation who took the Star Test this fall to see if the predicted COVID slide was true. Woodward said the COVID disruption had a smaller impact on reading growth than math growth.
In most cases, Woodward said, VAS’ grade levels lined up with Renaissance’s findings, but not all. “In some cases, certain grade levels are ahead of the curve.” She said after winter break Star Tests will be given again and the district will be able to see the results of students having “mostly face-to-face learning.”
Board member Angie Lawrence said the board knew student growth wouldn’t be the same as it was in the past. “It’s good to know where we’re at,” she said. “There were no surprises. It’s a hard conversation to have, but it’s important to be transparent.”
After the high school, middle school and elementary school administrators gave their student progress report updates, board member Robert Nigh asked what direction the district should take to facilitate student growth.
District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said things will look different. “Right now we are in survival mode like everyone else. The most important thing now is are we connecting with the kids? Are we meeting the basic needs of our kiddos?”
He said the discussion will continue and the district will take what it has learned during the pandemic and continue with what works. “This time will not go to waste.”
Burkhalter said Viroqua Area Schools will continue its cohort model for seventh to 12th grade and in-person learning for 4K to sixth grade. He said there has been a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases since November. “That’s been very promising here and promising across the state.”
The district moved to remote learning for all students from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7 because it was difficult to adequately staff buildings and provide consistent instruction.
Burkhalter said the district received recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, CDC and the Vernon County Health Department in regard to the change in quarantine guidelines. “Fourteen days is still the gold standard,” he said. The administrator added the district will continue to follow the county health department’s COVID-19 recommendations and look at the COVID-19 data daily.
Burkhalter reported the district recently received 500 Chromebooks. He said the district shifted vendors, and was told the Chromebooks wouldn’t arrive until the first of February; however, they arrived earlier than expected.
“We have 16 carts in the district already set up,” Burkhalter said. “We couldn’t have done it without the tech team. We weren’t prepared; it’s the best problem to have in 2020. All of the Chromebooks got checked in and were on carts in a week and in kiddos’ hands. We’re inching closer to being one-on-one with students. I’m extremely excited about that. We will continue to update as more come in.”
Burkhalter said there have been discussions about spectators attending away games and some people have expressed frustration. He said the Coulee Conference doesn’t allow spectators at away games, and some smaller conferences don’t have that rule.
He said the district is “blessed” with Tyler Gabrielson who livestreams games. Burkhalter said athletic directors will be meeting this week and will bring a recommendation to superintendents about spectators attending away games.
“We understand the frustration,” Burkhalter said. “We need to make sure to find a balance between the opportunity for fans and keeping people safe. Eric Anderson does a great job of finding that balance; I’m proud of that.”
Burkhalter said donations have been coming in to help erase family lunch debt. He said employees Kristi Ethridge, Mike Brendel and Beth Vold organized the lunch fundraiser.
Brendel, who is the director of business services, said there is more than $8,000 to erase. He said Ethridge, who is director of food services, is confident the goal will be reached. “We’ve had donations of all sizes and from different places.” He said people can use online payment through the district’s website.
Board members accepted donations in the total amount of $8,275: $275 from various local businesses/individuals for the Pre-K Book of the Month; and $2,000 from The Driftless Cafe, $2,000 from Nelson Agri-Center, $2,000 from Organic Valley and $2,000 from Sleepy Hollow Auto to provide holiday support for local families.
Burkhalter said the community support was “amazing.” He said the district used the holiday support money to purchase 40 $200 Viroqua Bucks checks for families, serving more than 70 students. “We thank those businesses; it’s a wonderful community.”
The School Board approved the coaching appointments of Kodi Ethridge head varsity boys basketball, Austin Jones assistant boys basketball, Tyler Gabrielson JV boys basketball, Shane Peterson C-Team boys basketball, Katie Schwartz seventh grade girls basketball, Luke Zahm volunteer boys basketball and Scott Peterson volunteer boys basketball.
