Viroqua School Board receives student progress report update

He said the discussion will continue and the district will take what it has learned during the pandemic and continue with what works. “This time will not go to waste.”

Burkhalter said Viroqua Area Schools will continue its cohort model for seventh to 12th grade and in-person learning for 4K to sixth grade. He said there has been a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases since November. “That’s been very promising here and promising across the state.”

The district moved to remote learning for all students from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7 because it was difficult to adequately staff buildings and provide consistent instruction.

Burkhalter said the district received recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, CDC and the Vernon County Health Department in regard to the change in quarantine guidelines. “Fourteen days is still the gold standard,” he said. The administrator added the district will continue to follow the county health department’s COVID-19 recommendations and look at the COVID-19 data daily.

Burkhalter reported the district recently received 500 Chromebooks. He said the district shifted vendors, and was told the Chromebooks wouldn’t arrive until the first of February; however, they arrived earlier than expected.