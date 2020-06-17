Viroqua School Board receives update on distance learning survey

The Viroqua School Board received an update on a distance learning survey at its meeting, Monday.

The survey asks parents such questions as how distance/blended learning went during the COVID-19 school closure, if the assigned work was engaging and how they would rate the amount of work assigned each week.

Jana Yashinsky, director of student services, said parents are asked to fill out one survey per student. Additional questions about summer school are asked of students who just finished 4K-eighth grade.

District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said parents can still take the survey in Skyward and it’s anonymous. The survey closes June 30.

Yashinsky said staff did a really good job preparing for distance/blended learning in light of just having three days in March to plan for three months of education.

“Viroqua Area School District did a great job planning distance learning. We should be proud,” she said. “We did right by our students.”

Jason Cress, high school principal, gave updates on graduation and prom. He said seniors were surveyed about the annual Honors Program, and it was decided to do it virtually. The program was first available for viewing June 5. Originally, it was scheduled to be held on the same day as graduation.

“It wasn’t worth the risk; a lot of the (scholarship) donors are in the at-risk category,” Cress said.

The Class of 2021 prom (the court was chosen before the school closure) will be held on a Saturday in mid-January, rather than on the tentative date of July 18. This would give members of the Class of 2020 an opportunity to attend during their J-term, Cress said. There will also be a prom in the spring.