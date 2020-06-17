Viroqua School Board receives update on distance learning survey

The Viroqua School Board received an update on a distance learning survey at its meeting, Monday.
The survey asks parents such questions as how distance/blended learning went during the COVID-19 school closure, if the assigned work was engaging and how they would rate the amount of work assigned each week.
Jana Yashinsky, director of student services, said parents are asked to fill out one survey per student. Additional questions about summer school are asked of students who just finished 4K-eighth grade.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said parents can still take the survey in Skyward and it’s anonymous. The survey closes June 30.
Yashinsky said staff did a really good job preparing for distance/blended learning in light of just having three days in March to plan for three months of education.
“Viroqua Area School District did a great job planning distance learning. We should be proud,” she said. “We did right by our students.”
Jason Cress, high school principal, gave updates on graduation and prom. He said seniors were surveyed about the annual Honors Program, and it was decided to do it virtually. The program was first available for viewing June 5. Originally, it was scheduled to be held on the same day as graduation.
“It wasn’t worth the risk; a lot of the (scholarship) donors are in the at-risk category,” Cress said.
The Class of 2021 prom (the court was chosen before the school closure) will be held on a Saturday in mid-January, rather than on the tentative date of July 18. This would give members of the Class of 2020 an opportunity to attend during their J-term, Cress said. There will also be a prom in the spring.
Cress said graduation is still tentatively planned for July 25. He said it is hoped that graduation can be held outdoors, which would allow up to 250 people to attend (the graduate and two guests). If the Coulee COVID-19 Compass shows that Vernon County is not in the low-risk category, or if it rains, graduation would be held indoors with 100 in attendance.
If the ceremony is held indoors, Cress said, the class could be divided in half and there could be two ceremonies – one in the mid-morning and another in the afternoon – with cleaning and disinfecting in between each one.
Cress said graduation is a milestone and parents and students want it to be as close to normal as possible. “That’s what we’ll shoot for.”
Fall planning was also discussed during the administrator reports, and as of now there are no set plans as to what the start of the 2020-21 school year will look like.
Mike Brendel, director of business services, said that as of June 12, 88,608 meals have been delivered during the school closure. He said non-food service staff have helped with the packing and delivery of the meals. Saturday Snacks will now be included with the Friday meals. Delivery of the free meals will continue just as it is until Friday, July 31. All children 18 years old and younger who live in the school district are eligible for breakfast and lunch each day. Families can still sign up to participate in the meal program.
In other business, board members approved a donation of $1,852.61 from Driftless United Athletics for soccer field work.
The board accepted Steven Bekkedal’s resignation as bus driver and appointed Andrea Myhre elementary school special education teacher.
Board members voted to keep 2020-21 lunch prices the same as they were during the 2019-20 school year. The prices are elementary (PK-4) $2.55, middle school $2.65, high school $2.75, reduced no charge, adult $3.50 and milk (half pint), 50 cents.
Arnson, who is leaving the district at the end of the 2019-20 school year, gave a thank-you message. “It’s been four wonderful years in Viroqua.”
The new district administrator, Thomas Burkhalter, introduced himself at the meeting. He begins his new position July 1.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!