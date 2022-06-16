Viroqua School Board receives update on facility planning at May meeting

The Viroqua School Board received an update on facility planning at its meeting, May 16.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the school board hired HSR Associates, Inc. and Miron Construction to help with the process. He said part of the process was to get feedback from staff and the public. He said staff had three opportunities to give feedback and there were three facilities planning community input sessions. The three facilities planning community input sessions were held April 19 and 20.

The process is at the point where a survey has been mailed to every Viroqua Area Schools resident. Residents can complete the paper survey and mail it to School Perceptions LLC in the postage-paid envelope provided or log onto the website listed on the paper survey, enter the unique access code, and take the survey online. The survey is open until June 3. (The deadline was extended to June 10 because the district heard from some Viroqua Area Schools residents that they hadn’t received their paper copy of the community-wide survey in the mail.) School Perceptions LLC is an independent data firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys.

Burkhalter said the survey will give the district and school board an understanding of what the community sees as needs and what potential projects would be supported by the community.

“The board has not decided to go to referendum,” Burkhalter said.

Survey results will be reported at a board of education meeting later this summer and will be available on the district’s website.

Burkhalter also gave an update on the early learning center. He said the district will be meeting with HSR Associates, Inc. and Miron Construction to work on a mockup of drawings for the center.

“We believe work will start in August and hope to be done by the end of the calendar year,” he said.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, presented an update on the Bigley Pool. He said the pool manager is Sally Bowman, who will work in the office located at the pool, and any questions can be directed to her via a link on the school district’s website. He said the La Crosse YMCA, not the school district, is operating the pool and is hiring staff.

In other business, board members accepted the resignations of Jacob Huebsch, special education teacher, and Kristin Potter, Title I reading interventionist.

The board also approved the following donations over $250 for a total amount of $5,250: $750 from Valley Stewardship Network, Roger Hanson, Coulee Region Audubon Society, Sylvia & Harry Peterson, Elizabeth Cifani for binoculars for the Summer School Outdoor Adventure Class and $4,500 from S&S Cycle for 24 Strider Bikes, helmets and one adult Strider Bike with assembly.

Special board meeting

The school board held a special meeting May 20, and accepted the resignations of Troy Rudesill, middle school counselor, and Talia Klein, interventionist. Board members also approved the following appointments: Alexander Mazur, high school/middle school band teacher, and Kodi Ethridge, buildings and grounds supervisor.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

