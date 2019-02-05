The Viroqua School Board renewed 2019-20 administrative contracts at its regular monthly meeting, Jan. 21.
“Each year at the January School Board meeting we bring our administrator contracts forward for Board approval,” District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said after the meeting.
The Board approved all administrative contracts for the upcoming year.
“As is always an option in Wisconsin, the Board can extend administrative contracts another year, providing a two-year agreement for those individuals if they so choose,” Arnson said.
This year, the Board approved extending the contracts through June of 2021 for Arnson; Mike Brendel, director of business services; John Schneider, middle school principal; Jason Cress, high school principal, and Jana Yashinsky, director of student services. The Board did not extend the contract of Kate Moll, elementary principal, which currently runs through June 2020. Contracts will be reviewed again next January, Arnson said.
School Board members appointed Carol Berres special education paraprofessional. In addition, the board accepted donations in the amount of $6,136.29. The following donations were accepted: Viroqua community, Solstice Dinner, $4,386.29, holiday gift donations; Viroqua Bluegrass and Gospel Music Association, $250, student pantry; Vernon County - Ho-Chunk Funds, $1,000, student needs (warm clothing); and Mobil, $500, elementary science education grant.
Board members established open enrollment spaces for 2019-20 and approved the 2019 summer school program. Summer school will be held June 10 to July 5, with no class on July 4.
Brendel spoke briefly about the preliminary 2019-20 budget. He said the Compensation Committee met before the School Board meeting to discuss 2019-20 salary increase considerations for all staff and 12-month staff compensation. Brendel said this probably will be the first year the school district will see a reduction in revenue and an increase in expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.