Viroqua School Board seeks $20.5 million for schools; two referendum questions to be on November ballot

The Viroqua School Board voted in favor of having two facilities referendum questions on the Nov. 8 fall general election ballot at its meeting, Monday, Aug. 15. The two questions would total $20.5 million.

The vote was 5-0. Robert Nigh and Amanda Running had excused absences.

The first question is for the proposed base plan, which is an estimated $17 million. The base plan would include the following projects at the elementary school site: Expand the commons area to create a secure entry next to the office; reconfigure traffic flow by creating dedicated bus loop and a separate student pick-up/drop-area; create additional classrooms by relocating the district office; renovate underutilized areas into flexible learning spaces for both small- and large-group instruction; add hallway storage for students and staff; repair entrance columns and repaint the area; replace air circulation equipment, as needed in renovated areas; and add age-appropriate bathrooms for elementary students in 4K and kindergarten.

The base plan would also include the following projects at the middle school-high school site: Create a secure entry to better control visitor access; improve ADA accessibility with ramps/elevators and updated restrooms; renovate the tech ed area (agriculture, woods and metals) to help prepare students for high-demand jobs; add classrooms to support growing programs; replace aged and rusting exterior doors, as needed; and update drainage systems to improve stormwater management.

The second question is for a tech ed expansion project for $3.5 million. In addition to the base plan work, this project would expand the tech ed classrooms and labs and support additional programming.

The two questions are independent of each other. If the $17 million question (Question 1) passes Nov. 8 and the $3.5 million question (Question 2) does not pass, the school district would go forward with the $17 million base plan and not the $3.5 million tech ed expansion project.

If the $3.5 million question (Question 2) passes and the $17 million question (Question 1) does not pass, the school district would not go forward with the $17 million base plan.

If both questions pass, the school district would move forward with both the base plan and the tech ed expansion project.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said facility planning has been underway for about seven months with HSR Associates, Inc., and Miron Construction to create a long-range plan and create options for a community survey. Facilities planning community input sessions were held in April. A survey was mailed to every household in the school district in May; the survey was also offered online. School Perceptions LLC was hired to facilitate the survey process and gather the confidential data collected from residents, parents and staff.

Board President Angie Lawrence said the board is following the survey results.

Burkhalter said the base plan had an “overwhelming” response. According to key survey findings, 58.8% of non-parent respondents indicated willingness to support the proposed $17 million base plan; 76.4% of parent respondents indicated willingness to support the proposed base plan. The community also expressed interest in the tech ed expansion. A total of 807 people responded to the survey.

Burkhalter said the next steps will include a facility planning workshop on Aug. 31 during which the school board will meet with HSR Associates, Inc., and Miron Construction to discuss how to get information about the referendum out to the public. He said school board members will also be at Back to School Night on Aug. 31 and will be available to answer questions and talk with the public.

In other business, the board accepted the resignation of athletic director Joe Ellerbusch. The board accepted the appointment of Susan Campbell to the position of elementary school special education teacher.

Early learning center update

Burkhalter presented an update on the early learning center and said that as of that night’s meeting, the center was on track to be open in March.

He said a wait list has been started for a soft start date in March and if anyone wants to reserve a space they should contact Sharon Engh, early learning center director. He said they hope to start with 72 children; the goal is to expand to 110.