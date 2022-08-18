Viroqua School Board takes action on proposed facilities referendum; 2 facilities questions to be on Nov. 8 ballot

The Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday evening Aug. 15, to present school district voters with two facilities referendum questions on the Nov. 8 fall general election ballot. Question 1, the proposed base plan, calls for necessary improvements at both the elementary and middle-high school sites, addressing the most pressing issues including security, accessibility, and educational enhancements. The district will be asking a second question to expand the tech ed classrooms to support additional programming.

“Our maintenance staff has done a great job keeping our buildings in good condition, and the district has replaced some infrastructure using annual budget dollars over the past few years, but the costs of these necessary projects are too large to be covered in our annual operating budget,” shared Tom Burkhalter, District Administrator. “Following the community input sessions and the community-wide survey, we are excited to move forward with a referendum vote on these two questions this fall.”

This plan, developed to address facilities challenges within our existing space, as well as provide more modern, flexible learning environments, will ensure our students safety and accessibility, and encourage academic growth. Stakeholder input, gathered from community input sessions and through a community-wide survey, helped shape the proposed base plan projects and uncover additional project support for the tech ed expansion.

Base plan project highlights

• Safe and secure building entrances at both elementary and middle-high school, improvements to ADA accessibility, renovation of technical education area, relocation of the District Office to create additional classroom learning spaces at the elementary, reconfiguration of traffic flow, improvements to mechanical equipment for better air circulation and drainage systems.

• The goal of the base plan was address our highest priority needs while maximizing existing space within the building footprints.

• The Viroqua Area Schools community also expressed interest in the Tech Ed expansion project ($3.5 million), which would expand the tech ed classrooms and labs, and support additional offerings to provide high-quality programs and hands-on learning opportunities for skills needed in today’s workforce directly impacting our local economy. This project will be on the ballot as a second capital referendum question.

Additional details on the proposed project, including a preliminary, conceptual Viroqua Area Schools site plan, will soon be available. Voters will receive more information via the district’s communication channels, special mailings sent to all district residents, informational presentations and school tours, and the district’s website.

For additional information, please contact District Administrator Tom Burkhalter at 608-637-1186, tburkhalter@viroquablackhawk.org or visit the Facilities Planning section of the website at Viroqua Area Schools- Facilities Planning.

Background

Facilities Needs at Viroqua Area Schools: Viroqua Area Schools currently serves grades Pre-K through 12 totaling approximately 1,083 students. The middle school/high school has been added on to and renovated four times (1959, 1969, 2001, 2006) since it was built in 1958, which has caused the site to become constrained for traffic flow. The elementary and middle/high school buildings have been well maintained and we continue to adapt for our evolving educational programming, but there are improvements that would allow the district to maximize existing space and address the most immediate needs.

Base plan improvements would include:

Question 1:

• Create a two stage secure entry to better control visitor access at both schools. At the es add a secure entry next to the office by expanding the commons/entry area. At MS/HS add secure entry by renovating underutilized hallway space.

• Improve ADA accessibility with ramps/elevators and updated restrooms.

• Reconfigure traffic flow to be more efficient and safer by separating bus from student pick-up/ drop-off area.

• Renovate the original 50-plus-year-old tech ed area (agriculture, woods, metals, and automotive) to offer high quality programs for high-demand jobs.

• Create additional ES classroom space by converting and relocating the existing district office.

• Educational improvements at elementary: add student and staff hallway storage; renovate underutilized areas into learning spaces for both small and large group instruction; add age appropriate bathrooms.

• Add two new classrooms at middle/high school to support growing programs.

• Update drainage systems to improve stormwater management on site.

Question 2: Expand the tech ed (agriculture, woods, metals, and automotive) space by 7,500 square feet to give adequate space for industry equipment and improve programming.

Voters would need to approve a capital referendum to fund the project; the current base plan is estimated to cost $17 million, and the community survey showed strong support for the tech ed expansion at $3.5 million. Like a home mortgage, this project would be financed over an extended period of time, roughly 20 years.

If voters approve both referendum questions the projected mill rate would be the same as the 2017-18 level, which would be an annual tax increase of $95 per year ($7.92 per month) for every $100,000 of property value.