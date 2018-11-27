District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said the Viroqua School Board had a strategic planning workshop prior to its regular board meeting Nov. 19, and decided to continue long-range planning following the defeat of a $6.8 million bond referendum held Nov. 6.
Arnson said the board reflected on the referendum. “The board felt we wanted a large voter turnout. We feel like we got good feedback. The project was large and the timing not ideal.”
At the board meeting, Arnson said there are lots of important projects in the schools. “We want to keep working with the community.”
Arnson said the board will work on having a referendum next spring and having a steering committee and focus groups. He said the board will “dig deep for more feedback.”
“These are important items for children,” Arnson said. “We want to see the vision of the community.”
The bond referendum was to fund a range of renovations and new construction at all three district schools, including new classrooms and secure entrances.
The School Board voted to accept donations and grants in the amount of $4,876. The donations and grants were as follows: Driftless United Athletics, $745, field maintenance; various Viroqua businesses, $975.00, Pre-K Book of the Month; Viroqua Parents Group, $556, Pre-K Book of the Month and Abe Lincoln presentation; and the Dr. and Mrs. Robert A. Starr Fund, $2,600 grant for golf teams.
Board members also approved the appointments of Duane Skalecki, varsity head football coach; Bill Hannah, assistant football coach; Cassie Halverson, assistant girls hockey coach; and Jenny Getter, wrestling cheer adviser. Prior to the vote, Arnson said Hannah wanted to move to a transition in order to “be able to work his way out of coaching if that’s where his plans take him.”
